Tomorrow Baku Metro puts into use new trains

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning from tomorrow in Baku will be delivered new trains, which to be put into use on the lines of the city subway. Currently the trains, which operated on a line with constraints, are under testing.

Report informs, the head of the press service of CJSC "Baku Metro" Nasimi Pashayev said today.

"Tests previously performed without passengers. Since last week, trains are tested with the passengers. During the probationary period the trains operated for several hours a day and will now be used to their full capacity. It's possible that the process will be implemented from tomorrow", said N. Pashayev.

According to him, these trains will run in all directions: "However, despite the start-up of new compositions, the former trains will not be taken off."

According to the contract signed between the French company "Alstom", and the Baku Metro, acquired three trains, each with 5 cars.

In terms of technical innovation, acquisition amounted to belong to the 4th generation. They are controlled by the microprocessors. While the engine power of the previous generation trains is 114 kW, power current is 170 kW.

All trains running an improved ventilation system. In the interior of cars installed "ticker" and to comply with security surveillance camera mounted.

Capacity of the new generation of cars is 330 passengers. In older cars, this number was 308 people.