Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    TITR participants mull route capacity for 2026, digitalization

    Infrastructure
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:41
    TITR participants mull route capacity for 2026, digitalization

    The 2025 results and 2026 capacity plans for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) were discussed at the project's regular general meeting in Astana, said Nijat Guliyev, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Report informs.

    "The regular TITR general meeting was held today. During the meeting, the executive body presented the 2025 performance results and 2026 capacity plans for the route. A number of agreements aimed at further developing cooperation between ports and terminals were also signed. Importantly, these agreements include an agreement providing for the digitalization of the route," he stated.

    Guliyev emphasized that, in the context of digital development, such steps may give additional impetus to the TITR.

    "We, as participants, intend to contribute to the digitalization of the route," he added.

    Guliyev also noted that such meetings contribute to improved coordination of shipments along the entire route.

    "This allows us to ensure control over cargo flows-from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to the ports of Poti and Batumi-and we are constantly contributing to the development of this route," said the representative of Azerbaijan Railways.

    According to him, the decisions made are important for all participants along the route and are aimed at increasing the effectiveness of coordination and control of shipments.

    Nijat Guliyev Middle Corridor Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)
    TBNM iştirakçıları bu il üçün yüklənməni və rəqəmsallaşmanı müzakirə edib
    Участники ТМТМ обсудили загрузку маршрута на 2026 год и цифровизацию

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

    Business
    All News Feed