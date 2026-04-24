TITR participants mull route capacity for 2026, digitalization

The 2025 results and 2026 capacity plans for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) were discussed at the project's regular general meeting in Astana, said Nijat Guliyev, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Report informs.

"The regular TITR general meeting was held today. During the meeting, the executive body presented the 2025 performance results and 2026 capacity plans for the route. A number of agreements aimed at further developing cooperation between ports and terminals were also signed. Importantly, these agreements include an agreement providing for the digitalization of the route," he stated.

Guliyev emphasized that, in the context of digital development, such steps may give additional impetus to the TITR.

"We, as participants, intend to contribute to the digitalization of the route," he added.

Guliyev also noted that such meetings contribute to improved coordination of shipments along the entire route.

"This allows us to ensure control over cargo flows-from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to the ports of Poti and Batumi-and we are constantly contributing to the development of this route," said the representative of Azerbaijan Railways.

According to him, the decisions made are important for all participants along the route and are aimed at increasing the effectiveness of coordination and control of shipments.