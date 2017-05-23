Three proposals made for development special economic zone in Alat

© Report

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ An international consulting company has provided three proposals for establishment of special economic zone in Alat settlement of Garadag district.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Musayev told.

“DP World” company of United Arab Emirates will come up with proposals related to master plan of the territory, development of legislative draft on free zone and necessary amendments to the legislation, finally, technical-economic feasibility”, minister stated.

According to him, proposals will be presented to the head of state after discussions with relevant state entities.

“Automotive transportation increased by 50% in the first quarter of 2017. Moreover, compared to the first quarter of the last year, the volume of oil transportation rose by 34%, non-oil transportation by 50%”, S.Mustafayev added.