Third container train on Trans-Caspian international transport route reaches Azerbaijan

    Tomorrow Georgia to host welcoming ceremony of the container train consisting of 21 wagons

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The third container train, which departured from the Chinese province of Lianyungang and driving on the Trans-Caspian international transport route - China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, reached Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways", container transportation is carried out through the joint efforts of JSC "Kazakhstan Railways", "China Railways", JSC "Azerbaijan Railways", CJSC "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" and Baku International Sea Trade Port.

    On 3 August, 2015 the first test container train moving from Shihezi-Dostyk-Aktau-Alat, arrived in Baku International Sea Trade Port.

    In September of this year, the second container train, which served from Alashankou export Xinjiang People's Republic of China consisting of 44 wagons through Azerbaijan within 8 days reached the station inTbilisi.

