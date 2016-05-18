 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tbilisi hosts meeting of rail transport heads of CIS and Baltic states

    Chiefs discussed issues to be considered at the meeting of council

    Tbilisi. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 18, Tbilisi played host to the meeting of rail transport heads of CIS and Baltic states.

    Report informs, in the meeting held within 64th meeting of the CIS and Baltic states Railway Transport Council, the governors have reviewed the decisions, adopted during the committee meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Routes on application of single window system and competitive single tariff system, discussed the issues which will be reviewed in the council's meeting. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi