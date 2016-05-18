Tbilisi hosts meeting of rail transport heads of CIS and Baltic states

Tbilisi. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 18, Tbilisi played host to the meeting of rail transport heads of CIS and Baltic states.

Report informs, in the meeting held within 64th meeting of the CIS and Baltic states Railway Transport Council, the governors have reviewed the decisions, adopted during the committee meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Routes on application of single window system and competitive single tariff system, discussed the issues which will be reviewed in the council's meeting.