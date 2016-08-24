Tariffs to be reduced for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia rail carriers

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Competitive tariffs will be formed for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia rail carriers.

Report informs citing ca-news.org, in Astana (Kazakhstan), heads of the three countries' railway administrations discussed mutually beneficial cooperation with consignors, major operators and freight companies of Kazakhstan.

Main topic of the talks was reduction of tariff rates while carrying out transport of metal products, grain, oil and gas products, as well as container transport passing through Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

'We are ready to propose best conditions for realization of transportation of export and import goods. For example, at the end of this year, we will launch direct transition to Turkey through Georgian railway. So, we will have access to southern Turkey, North Africa and the Arab countries', Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC Igbal Huseynov said.

According to the results, it was noted that direct relations among Azerbaijani, Kazakhstan and Georgian local exporters and railway employees will allow to solve the issues arising during transportations more efficient and cost-effective way.