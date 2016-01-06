TAP included in top ten most important projects for world economy

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) got into the top ten investment projects that are crucial for the world economy.

Report informs, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore writes this.

TAP project occupied seventh place. Magnetic railway that will connect the city of Osaka and Tokyo in Japan took first place in ranking.Work on its construction will cost 38.5 bln USD making this the most expensive railroad in the world.

As for the TAP pipeline, its construction will cost more than 2 bln USD. The pipeline with length of about 870 km will pass through Turkey, Greece, Spain and Italy.Works as part of the investment project have already started.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and other financial institutions are considering TAP project as one of the key drivers of economic growth in Albania in the coming years.