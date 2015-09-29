Switzerland to produce trains for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ At the plant of the company Stadler Rail Group in the Swiss town of Altenrhein held inspection and acceptance of the body of car produced on request of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" bed type passenger train that will run on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

Azerbaijan has ordered 30 Stadler trains of bed type for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars. The cars will be made in four categories - "standard", "comfort", "business" and "restaurant".Depending on the category, they will be with 10, 20, and 32 seats.

The cars will be equipped with a system that automatically adjusts the width of the wheel track. This will reduce the time of crossing the border checkpoints and provide a more comfortable movement of passengers.According to the agreement, in July-August 2016 the first 10 cars will be put into operation.