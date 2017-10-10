Strike in France not affects Baku-Paris flights

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ 30% flights has been postponed because of strike of civil servants in France. Report informs referring to the TASS.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has appealed to airline companies to decrease the number of flights from Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse airports. The passengers were advised to contact airline companies for getting information about their flight beforehand

Air France is reported to cancel 75% of its flights scheduled for Tuesday.

Report was told in Heydar Aliyev international airport that no changes were made yet to schedule of flights (AZAL flights) bound for France.

According to information of trade-unions, 150 strikes will be organized across France on Tuesday. 5.4 million French people are expected to attend the strikes organized against the measures proposed by the Government.