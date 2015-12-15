Repair of streets launched in Nardaran

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azeryolservis' OJSC of the Transport Ministry has launched repair and restoration works in central streets of Nardaran settlement of Baku. Firstly, restoration of Absheron Street of the settlement is carried out.

Report was told by the OJSC spokesman, length of restored street is 2 220 meters, average width is 8 meters.

New fences are built in demolished parts, road bed is tightened, communication lines are removed from carriageway.

In accordance with the project, Absheron Street will consist of 4 lanes each width of 3,5 meters in order to ensure a comfortable and smooth movement of vehicles.

Analogical works are considered in Nasrulla Asgarov Street of the settlement, too.

In accordance with the project, the street will consist of 4 lanes each width of 3,0 meters.