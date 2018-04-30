State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture makes senior posts appointments - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The newly appointed chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, has made a number of staff changes in the Committee.

Report informs, Anar Guliyev has been appointed as the head of the Committee administration.

He has been working as Head of the Administration at the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) and replaced Aghamirza Janmirzayev in this post. The former head of the Committee was appointed as the Head of the Department of Documentation for Technical Norms and Licenses, where he has worked previously.

Besides, Shahnaz Mustafayeva was appointed as the Head of Financial and Accounting Department of the Committee. He has been working as the Head of the Department of Finance and Maintenance at the MIDA.

Moreover, the Head of the Committee for the Urban Planning, Anar Bayramov has been dismissed. This position was entrusted to his deputy Fahri Aydamir.

Notably, prior to this, Samir Nuriyev was the Chairman of the Board of MIDA. At present, his duties execited by the Deputy Chairman of the MIDA Board Sadig Sadigov.