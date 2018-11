Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The speed limit at the Heydar Aliyev Avenue-Airport highway and Zigh-Airport highway was reduced by 20 km/h on all lanes due to rainy weather, Report informs citing the Baku Transport Agency.

According to the information, the reduction aims to ensure the safety of traffic: "We recommend the drivers to obey the speed limit and take into account the meteorological factors."