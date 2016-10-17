Speed limit lowered in Baku city

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Maximum speed limit in Baku was lowered as a measure taken against heavy rains. Report was told in Center for Intellectual Traffic Management (ITMC), figures on electronic speed limit indicator boards were changed.

At present speed limits on autobahns from Koroghlu metro station to Buzovna settlement, from Heydar Aliyev Airport to Nargile Cafe (Zig highway) reduced.

“Speed limits for lanes have been lowered from 120km/h to 100km/h, from 100 km/h to 80km/h, from 80km/h to 60 km/h. The reason is worsening weather conditions”, was said in CITM.

Speed limits will be restored as soon as weather conditions are improved.

Notably, no changes were applied to roads with low speed limits.