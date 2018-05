Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Broadcast frequencies were changed to improve the quality of broadcasting local TV channels on "Azerspace-1" satellite guided by "Azercosmos", Report informs. In this regard, AZTV, "Azad Azerbaijan", "Khazar", "Social TV", "Culture", "Sport of Azerbaijan", "InterAz" channels will be broadcasted with a new frequency.

The details of the new frequency are as follows: 11169Mhz → 11175Mhz: S / R-27500, FEC 5/6: Paul H.