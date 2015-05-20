Some special lanes in city to put in use of public transport

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Some special lanes on roads laid in the city for the upcoming in the next month the first European Games will be available later in the use of public transport.

Report informs, the Deputy Minister of Transport Musa Panahov said today.

M. Panahov noted that, although these bands are routed to the smooth traffic during the games, some of which will be given for the use of public transport.This is due to the intensity of use of public transport.According to him, although some of the bands will remain, their direction can change.

The Deputy Minister also noted that on June 1, cars arriving in the capital will stop at the entry of the city. This also applies to persons engaged in illegal taxi activities.

In addition, M. Panahov said that the optimization of bus routes, including the elimination and reduction of duplicate routes, change in their direction.

According to him, the scheme of the route will change by which passengers on the express bus stops will change to free express routes to sports arenas.