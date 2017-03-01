Social housing will occupy maximum 10% of residential market

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "According to international experience and Strategic Road Map of Azerbaijan, social housing cannot occupy more than 10% of residential market. We took this into account".

Report informs, Chairman of State Housing Construction Agency (SHCA) Samir Nuriyev told at the meeting with members of Caspian European Club.

According to him, this is important for market competition.

S.Nuriyev told that under-construction Yasamal Residential Complex will have capacity for 7-10 thousand residents: “Complex’s territory is 11.6 ha. We invite businessmen to take part in this process. SHCA will not directly participate in construction of complexes. Our job is to control the process”.

SHCA official told that they will keep in mind time of arrival to workplaces when selecting locations for complexes: “Our estimations reveal maximum 40-45 arrival time from those complexes to workplaces”.