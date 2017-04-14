Silk Way Airlines and Boeing ink for purchase of 10 aircraft

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s Silk Way Airlines and American aerospace corporation Boeing have signed a contract for purchase of ten passenger aircraft Boeing-737MAX.

Report informs, document was signed on April 14 in Baku by President of Silk Way Group Zaur Akhundov and Senior Vice-President of Boeing Marty Bentrott. The signing ceremony was attended by the President of AZAL Jahangir Askerov and US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta.

The total amount of the agreement is about $ 1 bln.

Based on preliminary discussions with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Ex-ImBank), for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan's civil aviation, acquisition of aircraft will be financed without state guarantees.

Notably, agreement on supply of modern aircrafts in Azerbaijan was reached last summer in the framework of the Farnborough Airshow - 2016 in the UK.