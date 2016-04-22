AZAL makes some important innovations on AZALJET flights

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ From May 9, free hot meals will be served to all passengers on AZALJET flights, Report was told in the press service of AZAL.

Meals on AZALJET flights will differ slightly from the same menu of AZAL’s classic flights. AZALJET passengers will be offered a hot meal (with a choice of chicken or meat meal), bread, juice, water, tea or coffee. If it is a morning flight, passengers will be offered breakfast.

In addition, as before passengers will have an opportunity to buy another type of improved hot menu while booking a ticket at sale offices, as well as choose various types cold snacks and drinks on board.

Also, from May 9 allowable weight of hand baggage will be increased from 8 to 10 kg inclusive on all AZAL and AZALJET flights. Size of a hand baggage must not exceed 55x35x20 cm.

"The decision to provide free meals on AZALJET flights, as well as increasing the allowable weight of a hand baggage on all flights of the Airline was made in order to provide even more convenience for passengers and increase the competitiveness of our air transportation in this segment. As a rule, the other low-cost airlines provide meals on board only for an additional cost. We want to give our passengers the most comfortable conditions during the flight and will continue to work in this direction," CJSC AZAL vice-president Eldar Hajiyev said.

At present, flights to the most popular destinations are operated under the AZALJET brand. These destinations include Moscow, Istanbul, Tbilisi, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Kiev, Lviv, Tehran, Aktau, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Ankara, and the Turkish Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum and Dalaman resorts.

Airfare of AZALJET flights starts from 49 euro for one way while departing from/to Baku on any of the above-mentioned destinations, and round-trip from 98 euro. This price includes all taxes and fees.

It should be noted that the number of seats on airplane at this fare is limited.

Terms of AZALJET tariffs allow carrying only a hand baggage, weight allowance of which is increased to 10 kg, as mentioned above.

Pre-payment of baggage fee (up to 23 kg) no less than 3 hours before the flight departure costs 20 euro. Paying baggage fee after this time is 5 euro more expensive.

The company also note that from May 9 flights to Dubai will be operated under AZAL brand, and will include a full range of food and free baggage allowance.

Tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official agencies.