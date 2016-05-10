Some avenues closed in Baku

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic movement has been restricted on several main avenues of Baku city.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the movement was limited from Parlament Avenue to the intersection with Mehdi Huseyn Street, from Huseyn Javid Avenue to the intersection with Mikayil Mushfig Street as well as on other streets and avenues.

In addition, traffic density occurred on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (on both directions), Samad Vurghun Street (in front of Modern Education Complex to 'Teze bazar'), Babak Avenue, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (in front of 'Odlar Yurdu' University), Babak Avenue (to the center) as well as A.Bakikhanov Street (to the direction of Turkish Embassy) and Tbilisi Avenue.