Second Silk Road international conference ends in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Second Silk Road international conference has today ended in Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, today's discussions were attended by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and his first deputy Dimitry Kumsishvili.

The conference focused on the development of the great Silk Road, regional security, economic, energy, infrastructure projects, logistics and regional cooperation.

The speeches highlighted the role of the South Caucasus countries, especially Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Europe's energy security. Also, importance of transportation projects, transport infrastructure, logistics centers realized with participation of these three countries were emphasized.

The event was focused on implemented large regional oil and gas projects, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

Notably, Azerbaijan was represented by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Chief of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC Rauf Valiyev, Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyaddinov and other officials, in the event attended by more than 1,000 representatives from over 50 countries.