Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second freight train arrives from Ukraine in Azerbaijan today, Report informs, spokesman for the Azerbaijan Railways Nadir Azmammadov said. According to him, the train, which departed from Ilichivsk on February 8 and arrived in Georgia on February 10, is now approaching Azerbaijan.

The train consists of 32 cars. "One car from Baku port will be sent to Aktau, and the rest 31 cars will be sent to Turkmenbashi. The cargo consists of food and drugs," said Azmammadov.

This is the second freight train from Ukraine. The first train on route Ukraine - Georgia - Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan – China, officially known as Trans-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor or New Silk Road, left the Ukrainian port of Illichivsk on January 15 and arrived in China on January 31.