Santa Claus and Snow Maiden gave gifts to children in Baku Metro

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today 'Baku Metro' CJSC launched next social action at '28 May' subway station on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Report informs, during action, Santa Claus and Snow Maiden met with children at subway stations and distributed gifts.

Santa Claus and Snow Maiden personages were performed by employees of 'Baku Metro' CJSC. Santa Claus performed by Nasimi Pashayev, Head of press service of 'Baku Metro' CJSC and Snow Maiden by Lala Babayeva, Chief of Marketing Department of the company.

Santa Claus and Snow Maiden will be at all stations. Action will last several days.