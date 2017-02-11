Rules of practical exam for driving license changed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic has made changes in regulation on "Preparing drivers of transport means and the regulations about the courses on extending Preparing drivers of transport means and of the regulations about the courses on extending their specialties , theoretical for receiving driving license on the traffic regulations and of the rules for independent preparing to practical exams on management problems of the means of transport and accepting the exams from the persons who ask for the Driving license for the right operating the traffic means .

Report informs, according to the amendment, a person wishing to obtain a "B" category driving license can pass a practical test on a vehicle with both manual and automatic transmission.

A person who successfully passed the exam on a vehicle with manual transmission, is entitled to drive both manual and automatic transmission. Those who pass the exam on a vehicle with automatic transmission allowed to drive a vehicle with only automatic transmission.