Sumgayit seaside to build retaining wall of 160 cm height and 4 km length

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Retaining wall of 1 meter 60 cm height, 3700 m length is built opposite the Caspian sea in Sumgayit city.

Report was told in the press service of Sumgayit city Executive Power (SEP).

According to the information, currently works are rapidly being carried out in the boulevard of 186 hectare and Sumgait city seaside cultural and recreation park named after Nasimi: 'Boulevard area, which is of great importance for the City of Youth, is expected to be larger. Construction of modern hotels, shopping centers, entertainment venues for children, cafes, restaurants and multistory residential buildings are planned within the project.'