Repair on Shamkir-Alabashli railway line underway

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ As part of overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kesik railway, repair of 8.6-km line has started in Shamkir-Alabashli point.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, 5-day overhaul will be carried out by the staff of the "Specialized Railway Enterprise" LLC No.11.

Notably, on April 14, 2015 in order to implement second phase of the project "Reconstruction of Azerbaijan Railways", "Azerbaijan Airlines" and the Czech company Moravia Steel signed an additional agreement to the export agreement "On the logistics and overhaul of 600-kilometer stretch of railway Baku-Boyuk Kesik".

The implementation of the new project was started in late October 2015 and 430 km of railways have been repaired.