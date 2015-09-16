Rating of investment attractiveness of residential properties in the world revealed

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ US took first place in the rating of investment attractiveness of residential properties in world, compiled by experts from the international agency Savills.

Report informs, it said in a statement of IntermarkSavills.

According to experts, one of the best residential real estate markets around the world is in San Francisco.

Second place occupied by the UAE, which continue to demonstrate the strong performance of the accumulation of capital in the country, population growth and increased demand for housing from local residents.

The third and fourth place in this ranking, based on economic indicators and growth prospects (including population growth), were taken by Singapore and the United Kingdom respectively. Spain took the fifth place.

According to the report, China and Hong Kong hold eleventh and twelfth place among fourteen countries included in the rating.According to Savills experts, due to high prices for residential real estate, taking place at present in those countries, indicators of return on investment in the short and medium term will be low.

South Africa and Switzerland are at the bottom of the list.