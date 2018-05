Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar Airways to hold recruitment in Baku at the end of November 2014.

Report informs referring to the information of airlines, Qatar Airways announces a set of stewards who will serve passengers during flight.

The airline will hold a recruitment on the relevant criteria: age - at least 21 years, height (with arm outstretched) - not less than 212 cm, fluency in English, ability to work in Qatar.

The selection will be held on November 29.