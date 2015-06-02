Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar Airways launches new discount campaign.
Report was told in the company, customers can purchase discounted tickets to a number of flights performed by a 2 to 4 June.Flights will be operated until 30 June.
The prices include all the benefits, taxes and expenses.Discounts are valid for round-trip ticket to be paid when booking.The shortest period of stay in destination point - 3 days, longest - 4 months.
Cheap business class must be purchased at least 5 days, economy class - 3 days prior to departure date.
The purchased ticket cannot be transferred to another person.Depending on the route and class, ticket can be exchanged for another date with the payment of the fine.
|Point of departure
|Direction
|Economy class
|Flight date
|Baku
|Dubai
|237 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Bangkok
|672 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Maldives
|771 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Johannesburg
|801 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Tokyo
|857 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Denpasar Bali
|1 226 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Point of departure
|Direction
|Business Class
|Flight date
|Baku
|Phuket
|1 620 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Johannesburg
|1 643 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Kuala Lumpur
|1 980 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Tokyo (NRT)
|2 202 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Singapore
|2 557 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
|Baku
|Denpasar Bali
|2 657 manats
|02 June-30 June 2015
Şahnaz ƏhmədovaNews Author