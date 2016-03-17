Public transport schedule on holidays revealed

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Any changes in traffic schedule are not expected on March 19 due to fireworks in Baku Boulevard on the occasion of Novruz holidays in Baku.

Report was told by Rauf Mirgulamov, Public Relations expert for the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC) under the Cabinet of Ministers of Transport, passenger service on public transport operate 16-18 hours a day on a schedule: "Bus regime range is from 06.00 to 12.00. It will continue during the holidays."

R. Mirgulamov noted that if closed roads in different parts of the city will affect route in connection with Novruz holiday, information will be given on "Facebook" page of ITMC.

'Baku Metro will be open up to 24:00 on Novruz holidays', Report was told by the head of the press service of Baku Metro, Nizami Pashayev.

'The number of trains during the holidays may be reduced from 30 to 24', he stated.