Protocol on South-West-South railway route development to be signed today in Odessa

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ A working group on the development of the South-West-South international route has started operating in Ukraine’s Odessa city with the participation of railway specialists from 5 countries.

Report informs citing the Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Railways company reported.

According to the information, on September 7, the chiefs of the Azerbaijani, Ukrainian, Iranian, Georgian and Polish railways will sign a coordination committee meeting protocol on the development of the South-West-South international transport route.

“The route development project envisages the transportation of container cargo from India and the Persian Gulf countries to the European Union and back by passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Poland,” the information reads.

Notably, in comparison with the alternatives (35-37 days), this route will allow the cargo transportation three times faster – for 12 days. Currently, the unified tariffs and unified documents are being worked out. Along with the improvement of the infrastructure, the working group will also operate to attract more cargo to the route.

A meeting of the Coordination Committee on the development of the international route is expected to be held today. It should be noted that the South-West-South route consists of Slavkuv-Paromnaya (1364 km), Paromnaya-Batumi (1050 km), Batumi-Baku-Astara (982 km) and Astara-Bandar-Abbas (1915 km).