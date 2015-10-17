Privatization of Standardization and Metrology enterprises will be allowed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Privatization of standardization and metrology enterprises in Azerbaijan will be possible.

Report informs, in this regard, amendment to the law "On privatization of state property" was made.

Draft of amendments, which was sent to the Milli Mejlis on the legislative initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will make possible the privatization of standardization and metrology enterprises. However, ban on the privatization of services patent remains in force.

Under the relevant provisions, along with patent services, privatization of standardization and metrology also were banned.

The draft of amendments will be discussed on October 20 at the last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis's autumn session.