Prices increased in Azerbaijani primary housing market

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with IV quarter of 2015, prices in housing market decreased by 0,2% in I quarter this year.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, 0,3% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 3,5% increase in the primary housing market.

Notably, in comparison with the first quarter of last year, prices in the housing market decreased by 4,5%, including 4,6% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 5,0% increase in the primary housing market.