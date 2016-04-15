 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prices increased in Azerbaijani primary housing market

    Prices in secondary housing market declined by 4,6% in annual comparison

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with IV quarter of 2015, prices in housing market decreased by 0,2% in I quarter this year.

    Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, 0,3% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 3,5% increase in the primary housing market.

    Notably, in comparison with the first quarter of last year, prices in the housing market decreased by 4,5%, including 4,6% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 5,0% increase in the primary housing market. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi