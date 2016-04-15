Prices increased in Azerbaijani primary housing market

https://report.az/storage/news/268e9387fdbd4b4c370ff8c98df2ed80/df4516f2-d81d-4f4a-a7e1-72ae2cda9c98_292.jpg
Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with IV quarter of 2015, prices in housing market decreased by 0,2% in I quarter this year.
Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, 0,3% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 3,5% increase in the primary housing market.
Notably, in comparison with the first quarter of last year, prices in the housing market decreased by 4,5%, including 4,6% decline observed in the secondary housing market as well as 5,0% increase in the primary housing market.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author