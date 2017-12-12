 Top
    Price for rental apartments increases in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/  The cost of monthly apartment rental in Azerbaijan has doubled. In November apartment rental prices rose by 0.6%.

    Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

    According to official statistics, average cost for rental apartment in November amounted to 96.78 AZN.

    In October, price for rental apartment increased by 0.3%. The highest monthly surge of apartments rental was recorded in January (3.5%). In February the monthly growth downed to 0.1%. In March it increased to 1.2%, in April the price not changed. In May it continued to increase again to 1.2%, while in June it not changed. In July prices increased by 0,6%, in August up by 1,1% and in September by 1.5%. 

