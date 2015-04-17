President Ilham Aliyev reviewed newly-delivered metro trains - PHOTOS

Baku. 17 april. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Baku Metro Station.

The head of state reviewed new trains at the Nariman Narimanov electrical shed, which were delivered with the aim of modernizing the metro station`s train park.

Chairman of Baku Metro Station Closed Joint Stock Company Zaur Huseynov said the company signed a memorandum with French Alstom last year, one of the world`s leaders in railway infrastructure, which owns 25% of shares of Metrovagonmash. The memorandum envisages the purchase by Baku Metro Station company of three 5-car trains. Two trains have already been delivered to Baku.

These 4th generation trains have engine power of 170 kilovolts in comparison with 114 kilovolts in previous generation trains. If lead cars of old trains weighed 38 tons and middle cars 36 tons, lead cars of new trains weigh 34 tons, while middle cars 29 tons.

The head of state was told that the creation of Diagnostics Complex is one of the important steps towards improving the infrastructure of the Baku Metro Station to international standards. The complex will ensure complete security and comfortable passenger transportation of trains.

The cars of the new generation trains have 330 seats, while old cars had 308 seats.

A park in the area of the Baku Metro Station has recently been redeveloped. A canteen and a spare parts shed have been built here.