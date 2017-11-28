President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Tartar-Seydimli-Garadaghli-Sarov highway

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Tartar-Seydimli-Garadaghli-Sarov highway.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the highway.

The two-lane Tartar-Seydimli-Garadaghli-Sarov highway is 29.5km in length and 8m in width. Light poles, traffic signs, and informative boards were installed along the highway.

A bridge measuring 34.8m in length and 10.5m in width was constructed on the Incachay River over the road.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the newly constructed highway.