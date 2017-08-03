President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Balakan-Saribulag-Gabagchol-Khalatala highway

© President.az

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Balakan-Saribulag-Gabagchol-Khalatala highway.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the technical indicators of the highway.

The two-lane highway is 24.5 km in length and 10m in width. A bridge measuring 18m in length and 7m in width was constructed over the road.

Road safety poles, traffic signs, and informative boards were installed along the highway.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the newly reconstructed highway.