Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The bridge built over the Kura river on the part of Hajigabul-Bahramtapa road through Shirvan city has been opened today. Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

Transport Minister Ziya Mammadov informed the President that the length of the bridge is 317 meters and the width is 15 meters. The construction started in 2011 has completed and new bridge meets modern standards and is ready for operation.

It was also noted that the construction work was carried out on the old iron bridge to provide smooth and safe movement of vehicles.