Port of Paku to get status of “Green port” for first time in CIS

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku International Sea Trade Port for the first time in CIS area will get status of Green Port.

Report informs, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov told reporters.

“It’s about that port of Baku has Environmentally friendly and energy efficient infrastructure also use of modern technologies in this direction. Target to get Green Port status was set and joint work is carried out with European Union on this issue,” he added.

T.Ziyadov also said the first stage of construction work in port of Baku will be completed in the mid of next year: “In the end the port will have capacity to transship 15 million tons of cargo. This is quite big tonnage and in the next 2-3 years it will allow to meet the demand on expected transportation of cargo from Asia to Europe.”

In addition, he said the putting into operation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route in the first phase will increase the volume of cargo transshipped via port of Baku to about 1 million tons:

“Thanks to this railway route large volume of cargo will be transporterd from Azerbaijan to port of Mersin in Turkey and ports of European Union countries.”