    Plane flying to Baku returns

    Due to a technical problem, Aeroflot postponed its Moscow-Baku flight

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the plane flying from Moscow's "Sheremetyevo" airplane to Baku at about 05:00 a.m. was returned to the Russian capital, Report was informed by the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Due to a technical problem in "Sukhoi Superjet 100-95" brand liner owned by Russian "Aeroflot" company, the opposite side called back the plane "SU 1854" implementing Moscow-Baku flight.

    It was announced that the flight will be implemented today, 15:00 p.m.

