Permit card will be issued to residents of areas around Formula 1 race

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018 will divide Baku city into three areas where transportation will be prohibited.

Report was informed in the Baku City Circuit press service.

The first zone includes Icheri Sheher, the second zone - Azadlig square and other areas adjacent to this place. The third zone covers the UN's 50th anniversary street.

It was noted that the authorities will issue a permit card for entry to the residents, tenants and businessmen of this zone. The permits will be valid for the period of April 23 - May 1.

The permit card will be received from April 12 to 23 at the State Historical and Architectural Administration of Icheri Sheher, the Department of Housing and Communal Services No 4 and the Housing Utilities Communal Service No 58.