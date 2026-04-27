Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Over 800 media reps registered to participate in WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 11:50
    Over 800 media reps registered to participate in WUF13

    Over 800 media representatives have registered to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager for the WUF13 Azerbaijani Operations Company, said at an info session for journalists participating in WUF13, Report informs.

    Rasulov added that 70% of these journalists are local media representatives.

    He also noted that approximately 21,000 people have registered to participate in WUF13.

    WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Eldar Rasulov Azerbaijan
    WUF13 üçün 800-dən çox media nümayəndəsi qeydiyyatdan keçib
    На участие в WUF13 зарегистрировались более 800 представителей медиа

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