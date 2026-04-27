Over 800 media reps registered to participate in WUF13
Infrastructure
- 27 April, 2026
- 11:50
Over 800 media representatives have registered to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager for the WUF13 Azerbaijani Operations Company, said at an info session for journalists participating in WUF13, Report informs.
Rasulov added that 70% of these journalists are local media representatives.
He also noted that approximately 21,000 people have registered to participate in WUF13.
WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.
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