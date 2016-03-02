Opening of Nakhchivan-Tabriz-Tehran-Mashhad rail service discussed in Nakhchivan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The first discussions on the opening of the Nakhchivan-Tabriz-Tehran-Mashhad international passenger rail service has been held in Nakhchivan.

Report informs, on behalf of Azerbaijan the meeting was attended by Madat Shikhamirov, deputy chief of the Department of Passenger Transportation at Azerbaijan Railways and Mahir Aliyev, director of Nakhchivan Railways. Mir Hossein Mousavi, Director General of Azerbaijan Railway Organization, and Murtaza Jaffar, Director General of Iran Railways Passenger Service.

They discussed mainly technical issues, including the train schedule and tariffs.

The preparatory meeting will be followed by a high-level gathering involving heads of Azerbaijani and Iranian railways due to take place in the coming days.