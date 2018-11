Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The repair works were completed on Suleyman Rustam and Shamsi Badalbayli streets of Nasimi distric, Baku. Report was told by the press service of the "Azeryolservice" company of the Ministry of Transport.

The traffic on both streets were provided this morning.

In the framework of the repair work, concrete paving stones were renewed with the marble paving stones and the old asphalt concrete was replaced with a new one.