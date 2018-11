Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Repainting work of traffic lines, pedestrian crossings and guidance lines is carried out due to regulate traffic in Baku.

As Report was told by the Press Secretary of "Azeryolservice" JSC of the Transport Ministry, repainting works of the horizontal lines in Nobel Avenue is underway.

The work will last up to 17: 00 p.m.

Therefore, for this period of time, the movement of vehicles is partially restricted.