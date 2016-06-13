 Top
    Several streets of Baku city are closed today

    Traffic limited in central streets in connection with the forthcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy traffic observed today in some streets of Baku city.

    The traffic was restricted in central streets of Baku in connection with the forthcoming competition "Formula 1" this week.

    Report was told in Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS).

    Thus, movement of vehicles blocked on the Avenue Bulbul (opposite metro station "Sahil"), intersection of Avenue Azadlig with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street, intersection of Z.Aliyeva Street with Samad Vurgun Street, Avenue Neftchilar with Aziz Aliyev Street (towards "Gosha Gala" gates).

    At the same time, heavy traffic movement was observed on Avenue Mikayil Huseynov (towards the center, an alternative road - in the direction of the State Maritime Administration), Banagadi highway and Ziya Bunyadov Street (in both directions).

