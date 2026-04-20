Number of registrations for WUF13 reaches 20,000

A total of 20,000 participants from 174 countries have registered to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs, citing the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22. This prestigious event is organized within Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

The main goal of the forum is to facilitate the exchange of global experiences in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.