Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Number of registrations for WUF13 reaches 20,000

    Infrastructure
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 11:56
    Number of registrations for WUF13 reaches 20,000

    A total of 20,000 participants from 174 countries have registered to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs, citing the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

    The WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22. This prestigious event is organized within Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

    The main goal of the forum is to facilitate the exchange of global experiences in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company
    WUF13-də qeydiyyatdan keçənlərin sayı 20 minə çatıb
    Число зарегистрированных для участия на WUF13 в Баку достигло 20 тыс. человек

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