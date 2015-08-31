​Northern Baku suffers from heavy traffic - PHOTO

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy traffic is observed in the northern entrance of the city this morning.

As a correspondent of Report informs, a huge traffic jam in front of the Baku International Bus Station is observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway. Irregular movement of vehicles fueled the traffic.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the traffic jam is still ongoing.

In addition, the relative density was recorded on the Afiyeddin Jalilov street of Baku city.