 Top
    Close photo mode

    Disruption in providing drinking water to Nizami district is expected

    The restriction is due to carry out the reconstruction of water supply systems

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nizami district of the capital will have problem of drinking water today. 

    Report informs, Public Relations Department of "Azersu" JSC said.

    According to the information, in connection with the reconstruction of the water supply system works in E.Suleymanov Street in Nizami district of Baku city, on June 22 water supply will be temporarily suspended in Gara Garayev and Babak avenues, as well as at E.Suleymanov and I.Mammadov Streets.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi