Disruption in providing drinking water to Nizami district is expected

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nizami district of the capital will have problem of drinking water today.

Report informs, Public Relations Department of "Azersu" JSC said.

According to the information, in connection with the reconstruction of the water supply system works in E.Suleymanov Street in Nizami district of Baku city, on June 22 water supply will be temporarily suspended in Gara Garayev and Babak avenues, as well as at E.Suleymanov and I.Mammadov Streets.