New route added to schedule of Baku-Sumgait train

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, new route added to the schedule of Baku-Sumgait train.

Report was told in "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC, considering the density of passengers, an additional journey will depart from Baku passenger railway station at 07:50, from Sumgayit passenger station at 09:00.

Thus, trains will depart from Baku at 05:10, 05:30, 6:50, 7:50, 16:00, 17:25, 18:25 and 19:25, but from Sumgayit at 06:40, 07:10, 7:55, 9:00, 17:10, 18:30, 19:30 and 20:30.

On September 15, schedule of trains on Baku-Sumgait route entered into force.